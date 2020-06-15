Matthew R. Alcoke Named Special Agent in Charge of the Counterterrorism Division of FBI Washington Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Matthew R. Alcoke as the special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Washington Field Office. Mr. Alcoke most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Alcoke joined the FBI as a special agent in 1997 and worked for 15 years as a case agent on the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force in the Chicago Field Office. He also served as Behavioral Analysis Unit coordinator in Chicago from 1999 to 2012 and as a SWAT operator from 2006 to 2012. Mr. Alcoke was promoted to supervisor of a Chicago Safe Streets and Gang Task Force in 2012 and served as the violent criminal threat program coordinator.

Mr. Alcoke was promoted in 2015 to assistant section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at Headquarters, where he led the operational analysis branch of the Foreign Terrorist Tracking Task Force. In 2016, Mr. Alcoke transferred to the International Terrorism Operations Section 2 as an assistant section chief. He had program management oversight for counterterrorism investigations in Europe, the Middle East, and the Levant, as well as the Counterterrorism Fly Team.

In 2017, Mr. Alcoke was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch of the Atlanta Field Office. He returned to Headquarters as a section chief in the Office of Partner Engagement in 2018 and was promoted to deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division in 2019.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Alcoke served as a patrolman for the Cleveland Police Department. He graduated from the Miami University in Ohio.

