Megan Samford Starts as VP, Chief Product Security Officer at Schneider Electric

Megan Samford began a new role this month at Schneider Electric as VP, Chief Product Security Officer for their Energy Management business.

Samford was director of product safety and security at Rockwell Automation from November 2018 until this month. She previously worked at GE for more than five years, leading the strategy and execution for product cyber security for GE Global Research Center as Product Cyber Security Leader and previously serving as Global Research Product Security Leader & Manager and Lead, Product Security Incident Response Team.

From 2011 to 2013 she served as Emergency Manager for Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Samford worked in the governor’s office before that, as Special Assistant, Homeland Security and then Critical Infrastructure Protection Coordinator.

Samford holds a bachelor’s degree in homeland security and emergency preparedness and a master’s in public administration/homeland security from Virginia Commonwealth University.

