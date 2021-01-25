Michael Sulmeyer, Who Held Cyber Posts Under Trump and Obama, Gets Biden White House Gig

Michael Sulmeyer, a senior adviser to National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command leader Gen. Paul Nakasone, will take the position of senior director for cyber in the Biden White House.

Sulmeyer’s selection came with no formal announcement. Instead, the transition website posted his position Monday evening.

Sulmeyer is a cybersecurity veteran with broad experience, one of many to join the Biden administration. He’s also one of several whose tenures have included roles in the Trump administration.

