New Appointees Fill Top Leadership Roles at CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today that three new administration appointees have joined the agency in leadership roles. Nitin Natarajan has joined CISA as its Deputy Director, Eric Goldstein as Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, and Dr. David Mussington as Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security.

Natarajan was most recently a Director at Avantus Federal in the Homeland Security and Federal Civilian markets.

Goldstein served on the administration’s Agency Review Team before joining CISA and brings a depth of cybersecurity experience from both the public and private sectors.

Mussington served most recently as Professor of the Practice – and Director of the Center for Public Policy and Private Enterprise – at the School of Public Policy, University of Maryland College Park.

“CISA is gaining strong advocates and leaders with these appointments, and I welcome them to the team,” said CISA Acting Executive Director Brandon Wales. “Their appointments this early in the new administration signals a commitment to CISA’s mission and the recognition of our role in defending the nation’s critical infrastructure against cyber and physical threats.”

Natarajan led a practice at an international consulting firm focused on health security and provided subject matter expertise on continuity of operations, environmental emergency management, public health, and homeland security matters. He also held a number of roles in federal government, focused on critical infrastructure resilience. Natarajan started his career as a first responder in New York including service as a flight paramedic.

In addition to serving on the Agency Review Team, Goldstein was previously the Head of Cybersecurity Policy, Strategy, and Regulation at Goldman Sachs, where he led a global team to improve and mature the firm’s cybersecurity risk management program. He served at CISA’s precursor agency, the National Protection and Programs Directorate, in various roles from 2013 to 2017.

Mussington is an internationally known expert in critical infrastructure protection and cybersecurity – leading projects and program analyses for U.S. federal agencies and states, and internationally for institutions in Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. In an over two-decade career, he has played a variety of roles in both the public and private sectors. His research and teaching activities have focused on cyber physical system risk management, election cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure security risk management.

“I applaud the Administration for quickly appointing a leader into this role,” former CISA Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Brian Harrell told HSToday. “Continuing to embrace infrastructure resilience, risk mitigation, and the convergence between physical and cybersecurity is not only important for DHS, but also the nation. ISD plays a critical role for chemical security, bombing prevention, school safety, and in helping protect our ‘soft targets’ mitigate attacks. This was a mission-critical role to fill.”

