New Commander at Helm of Coast Guard 14th District

The Coast Guard 14th District held a change of command ceremony bidding farewell to Rear Adm. Kevin Lunday and welcoming Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley at Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Tuesday.

Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area presided over the ceremony.

Sibley is arriving from a tour as assistant commandant for capability, responsible for identifying and providing capabilities, competencies, and capacity along with developing standards for the staffing, training, equipping, sustaining, maintaining, and employing Coast Guard forces to meet mission requirements.

He is a designated permanent cutterman with nearly ten years of service afloat on multiple cutters and deployed to the Arabian Gulf with the U. S. 5th Fleet in support of Operation Southern Watch. Assignments ashore include duty as a command center controller, the senior duty officer in the White House Situation Room, an assignment officer at the Coast Guard Personnel Command, a Coast Guard fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), military assistant to the Secretary of Homeland Security, commander, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, deputy director, Reserve and Military Personnel (CG-13D), executive assistant to the Assistant Commandant for Human Resources (CG-1A), and deputy commander, Coast Guard Personnel Service Center at Coast Guard Headquarters.

Sibley is a native of West Islip, New York, and a 1989 graduate from the United States Coast Guard Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science. In 2001, he was awarded a Masters in public administration by George Mason University.

Lunday is a native of departing to Washington D.C. as deputy for material readiness Deputy Commandant for Mission Support.

His previous tours include commander Coast Guard Cyber Command, reporting to the commandant, and a joint Service Cyber Component of U.S. Cyber Command and director of Exercises and Training (J7), U.S. Cyber Command. Other prior assignments include commanding officer of Coast Guard Maritime Intelligence Fusion Center Atlantic and the executive assistant to the 24th Commandant. Lunday has served in a variety of operational, intelligence, and legal assignments in the Coast Guard and joint community, including command afloat and ashore.

He is a distinguished graduate of the National War College with a Master of Science in national security strategy and a graduate of the Naval War College’s College of Command and Staff. He holds a Juris Doctor from George Washington University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in marine engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The 14th District covers more than 12.2 million square miles of land and sea, with units on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, the Big Island, and in American Samoa, Saipan, Guam, Singapore, and Japan. They maintain vital relationships with strategic partners around the Pacific. The district commander oversees operational units ashore and afloat throughout the Pacific, which regularly perform missions in maritime safety, protection of natural resources, maritime security, homeland security, and national defense.

