New NYPD Counterterrorism Chief Is First Woman to Lead Bureau

It’s not hard to spot the office of Chief Martine Materasso, the first woman to lead the NYPD’s Bureau of Counterterrorism. It’s the one with Wonder Woman collectibles.

“When I was assigned to the 41st Precinct, a couple of the officers said, basically, ‘You’re our Wonder Woman.’ And they began to leave me little gifts,” said Materasso.

The collection has grown as the Bronx-born officer rose through the ranks from police officer to commanding officer, with promotions to detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain along the way.

