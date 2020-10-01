New Senior Enlisted Leader Joins U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl D. Lyon assumed responsibility as the newest Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.

While the in-person Assumption of Responsibility ceremony had limited attendance due to local health guidelines, the ceremony was also virtual command-wide. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the Commander of USCYBERCOM and Director of NSA, hosted the ceremony.

“CSM Lyon has and exceptional track record of serving the interests of our troops and their families, and she’ll no doubt apply that here,” said Nakasone. “She represents what makes the senior enlisted leaders so critical to our military, and as the first woman to hold this position here, I know she is a role model for everyone to look up to.”

As the Command Senior Enlisted Leader and Advisor, Lyon is responsible for advocating for military personnel as well as providing guidance to and advising CYBERCOM and NSA/CSS leaders on issues affecting the military workforce.

Addressing the audience, Lyon expressed her gratitude for all who attended and shared her philosophy of leadership moving forward. “I believe leadership is a practice and a skill; something that requires continual commitment. I’m humbled to serve as your Senior Enlisted Leader and Advisor and I look forward to serving and working with you all.”

Before arriving as USCYBERCOM/NSA, Lyon served as the Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cyber Command.

Lyon, a former Arabic linguist, enlisted in the Army in 1991 and has 29 years of experience as a Signals Intelligence Analyst. She has served in high-visibility leadership roles including the Multinational Battlegroup-East Command Sergeant Major for Kosovo Force 17 and Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Army Europe. Lyon has one daughter, Army Capt. Alison Emmert, who is currently serving as an Army veterinarian.

Lyon succeeds Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, who assumed responsibility as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Space Command.

Read more at NSA

