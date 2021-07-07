Nina M. Albert Appointed Commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced the appointment of Nina M. Albert as Commissioner of the Public Buildings Service (PBS).

In this role, Albert will oversee the GSA real estate portfolio, including the construction and maintenance of federal properties nationwide. GSA currently owns or leases more than 8,800 assets, maintains more than 370 million square feet of workspace for 1.1 million federal employees, and preserves more than 500 historic properties.

“Nina’s impressive track record of leadership in real estate, sustainability, and economic revitalization will serve as an invaluable asset to GSA,” said Robin Carnahan, GSA Administrator.“I look forward to working with her to deliver value for partner federal agencies and for taxpayers.”

Albert comes to GSA with 20 years of experience in public real estate disposition, public/private partnership negotiations, economic revitalization, and sustainable development. Albert most recently was Vice President of Real Estate and Parking at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, where she managed a multi-billion dollar real estate portfolio. She previously served as a first lieutenant and Company Executive Officer of the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

