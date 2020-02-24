Ousted Acting Spy Chief Maguire Formally Resigns from U.S. Government

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has formally resigned from US government service after President Donald Trump made it clear he would not be nominated for the full time intelligence chief job, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The office of DNI also officially announced the second-ranking official there, Andrew Hallman, stepped down Friday afternoon. Despite leaving ODNI, Hallman could take another role in the intelligence community.

President Donald Trump became irate in a meeting with Maguire last week for allowing lawmakers to be briefed about the intelligence community’s belief that Russia is already taking steps to interfere in the 2020 election with the goal of helping Trump win, a White House official has told CNN.

