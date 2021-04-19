PAE Appoints Mary M. Jackson and Delara Zarrabi to Board of Directors

PAE announced today the appointment of Mary M. Jackson and Delara Zarrabi as members of the PAE Board of Directors effective April 15, 2021.

“Mary and Delara bring broad experience and unique perspectives to guide the trajectory of PAE’s growing global enterprise,” said Chairman of the Board Marshall A. Heinberg. “Their appointments will not only add a broad range of skills to our Board, but also support our commitment to diversity at the Board level.”

Mr. Heinberg continued, “Mary’s three plus decades of service in the United States Navy will provide PAE with deep customer experience as we continue to execute our strategy to expand the business with a focus on high-margin contracts. Delara’s corporate finance and M&A experience will enhance the Board’s ability to evaluate future strategic, accretive acquisitions.”

Mary M. Jackson retired in July 2020 after more than three decades of service in the United States Navy and is currently a principal of Desert Rose Navigator, LLC. As a Flag Officer, Vice Admiral Jackson served as Commander, Navy Region Southeast and later as Commander, Navy Installations Command, where she was accountable for all Navy installations worldwide. In addition, Admiral Jackson advised the Chief of Naval Operations and the Secretary of the Navy on strategy related to infrastructure, shore resiliency and diversity and inclusion.

Delara Zarrabi is a senior investment professional and managing director at Platinum Equity. She was previously a principal at Paine & Partners, a private equity firm and an investment banking analyst at CIBC World Markets, the investment banking subsidiary of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

