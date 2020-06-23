Paul Keenan Named Special Agent in Charge of the Indianapolis Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Paul Keenan as the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office. He most recently served as a section chief for the Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG).

Mr. Keenan joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and investigated violent gangs out of the Los Angeles Field Office. In 2009, Mr. Keenan was promoted to supervisor and placed in charge of the Violent Gang Squad and later the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Squad investigating Mexican drug cartels.

In 2012, Mr. Keenan was appointed as the assistant legal attaché in Panama City, representing the FBI in Panama, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua. While there, he assisted in the capture of two FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitives. In 2014, he was selected as the supervisory senior special agent of the Chattanooga Resident Agency, under the Knoxville Field Office in Tennessee. During his time in Tennessee, he led the response and investigation of a homegrown violent extremist attack on two military installations.

Mr. Keenan was selected as the assistant special agent in charge of the Operational Support Branch of the Miami Field Office in 2016. The branch included all specialty teams, the Computer Analysis Response Team, media operations, and several other programs. In 2017, he took over as ASAC of one of Miami’s criminal branches and helped lead responses to the mass shootings at the Fort Lauderdale airport and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Mr. Keenan was named chief of the Investigative and Operations Support Section in the Critical Incident Response Group in 2018. Among other responsibilities, he led the National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime, which is composed of five Behavioral Analysis Units. He also served as an acting deputy assistant director at CIRG.

Before joining the FBI, Mr. Keenan served as a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He holds a B.A. in political science from Indiana University.

Read the press release here.