Rachelle Henderson Leaves CBP Post to Become New ICE CIO

Former Executive Director of Customs and Border Protection’s Border Enforcement and Management Systems Directorate (BEMSD), Rachelle Henderson, has been appointed as Chief Information Officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At BEMSD, Henderson started work in information technology management and progressed through the ranks to manage various programs for the directorate over several years.

Among her other achievements, Henderson received a Unity of Effort award from the Department of Homeland Security for her work with a Joint Task Force group that morphed from a response to a recovery team in the wake of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

