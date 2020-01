The Office of Management and Budget has slated Maria Roat as a candidate to serve as the next deputy federal CIO.

Multiple sources confirmed to FedScoop that Roat, currently CIO of the Small Business Administration, is on tap to transition into the role under Federal CIO Suzette Kent in February.

However, one source close to the matter said several people interviewed for the job, and OMB is still finalizing its official selection and plans to make an official announcement soon.

Read more at FedScoop

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)