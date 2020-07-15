Retired Army Major General and Acquisition Expert Dr. Camille Nichols Joins Amentum

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Camille Nichols, a leader in business transformation and acquisition, has joined Amentum’s senior leadership team as Executive Vice President of Project Services.

In her new role, Nichols is responsible for Amentum’s contracts and procurement, ethics, information technology, security, and real estate organizations.

“Camille has developed extensive expertise in business operations and understands the complex environment in which our clients must balance current and future readiness with pressures on the budget,” said John Vollmer, Amentum’s CEO. “Her leadership will be critical as we continue our important work supporting our customers’ critical missions while also leveraging new enablers to solve new challenges and enhance operations and readiness in the decades to come.”

With more than 20 years of Department of Defense (DoD) acquisition experience, Nichols served in key positions including Director of Business Operations in the U.S. Army Office of Business Transformation; Commanding General, Army Contracting Command; in Program Executive Office, Soldier; Commanding General, CENTCOM Contracting Command; Commanding General, Expeditionary Contracting Command; Senior Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology and Logistics); J8 Capabilities and Acquisition Division Director; Joint Program Manager, Guardian; Product Manager, 2nd Generation FLIR; Army Legislative Liaison Officer; Contracting Officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Desert Shield; and Systems Coordinator, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research, Development and Acquisition.

Nichols joins Amentum from Fluor, where she served as vice president of business operations for its government group providing broad expertise including federal procurement, project/program cost and schedule management, information systems, and other business infrastructure-related areas.

Prior to her retirement from the Army, Nichols served as director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense and as the Deputy Commanding General of the Army’s Installation Management Command. During her extensive 40-year career in the Army, she had operational assignments in South Korea, Southwest Asia, and across the U.S.

“I look forward to leading a mission-focused team at Amentum as we help our customers solve emerging problems and enhance current capabilities,” Nichols said. “I am confident that we can help our customers find new efficiencies and deliver the best practical solutions that leverage new technologies and meet their needs.”

Nichols earned her B.S. in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Additionally, she earned master’s degrees in Safety and Systems Management at the University of Southern California, in Strategic Studies at the U.S. Naval War College, and in National Resource Strategy at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, as well as a Doctorate in Engineering Management from George Washington University. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1975 and was commissioned an Engineer Officer in 1981.

