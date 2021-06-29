Retired Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt Joins Dynamic Integrated Services as Senior Associate

Dynamic Integrated Services (DIS), a CVE verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) government consultancy, is proud to announce the appointment of Navy Rear Admiral Ann Burkhardt (Ret.) as a Senior Associate providing change management and human capital expertise to its growing enterprise optimization practice area. In her new role, Burkhardt will bring her considerable expertise leading teams and working at high levels of the military and government to the federal contracting space, fostering innovative solutions to improve program objectives and key results (OKRs).

Burkhardt, a Prosci certified change management practitioner and HRCI certified senior professional in human resources, had a distinguished military career of more than 33 years in the U.S. Navy, leading diverse teams through organizational change and transformation efforts. She specialized in training and education and personnel policy while on active duty with emphasis on inclusion for women and minorities, human resource management and strategic personnel readiness under the Department of Defense. Burkhardt served as the Director for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response at the Department of Defense from 2017 to 2020 leading the Department’s policy and oversight efforts.

“Ann brings a wealth of change management, enterprise optimization, transformation, and data-driven decision-making experience from working with large, complex organizations like DOD”, said CEO JD Sullivan. “Her ability to work with senior leaders, depth and breadth of skills as a veteran, and shared values will drive improvement for our federal clients and reinforce our culture of collaboration, kindness, and superior service and support.”

Among other notable roles while serving in the U.S. Navy, Burkhardt was the Director for the Navy 21st Century Sailor Office, providing sailors and families with support and resources to build resiliency, a key factor in overcoming adverse or traumatizing events. She also served as Acting Deputy Director, Office of Force Resiliency, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. In this role she tackled all matters related to Force Resiliency, including suicide prevention, sexual assault prevention and response, diversity and equal opportunity policy, retaliation, drug demand reduction and collaboration efforts with Veteran’s Affairs.

Joining the DIS team was important to Burkhardt. “After connecting with JD, I knew I wanted to be a part of the DIS organization. I liked his leadership style and wanted to join a work family that treated its employees with respect, valued and encouraged collaboration, and embraced flexible work. It’s the ideal organization to pursue my passion for people, culture, analytics, strategy, lifelong well-being, micro-affirmations and acts of kindness.”

Burkhardt brings a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, a Master of Science in Administration, and multiple certifications. She earned a Public Policy certification from the Harvard Kennedy Business School and is a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR-HRCI), and a certified Change Management Practitioner (PROSCI). Burkhardt has remained involved in the veteran community as a member of The Flag and General Officers’ Network (TFGON), serving as an interim voluntary board member as well as supporting the organization’s strategic planning efforts. This organization, comprised of over 1700 active and retired admirals and generals, enables its members to connect and serve for a lifetime. Burkhardt is also a mother of five and resides in Florida with her husband, children, and mother, and remains dedicated to balancing career and a strong family.

