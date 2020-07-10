Richard P. Donoghue Appointed Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, Seth D. DuCharme Designated Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

Attorney General William P. Barr announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General. Current Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Seth D. DuCharme has been designated as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York (E.D.N.Y.), pursuant to 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a)(3). The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York is the chief federal law enforcement officer for a district comprising Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island in New York City, and Nassau and Suffolk Counties on Long Island, with over six million residents.

“Rich has served with distinction and integrity for many years in the Eastern District of New York, earning a well-deserved reputation throughout New York City and Long Island as an outstanding prosecutor with second-to-none judgment,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Throughout his time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Chief of the Criminal Division for E.D.N.Y., and U.S. Attorney, Rich’s intellect, decisiveness, management style, and dedication to the job has led to him successfully prosecuting many high-profile violent-crime cases (including against MS-13 and other violent gangs), drug trafficking offenses, and white-collar crimes. His experience will be a huge asset to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, and we look forward to working with him here at Main Justice.”

Since January 2018, Richard has served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. During his tenure, he oversaw a number of high-profile cases of national significance. Under his leadership, his office successfully prosecuted MS-13 racketeering cases and secured convictions against Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman, Keith Raniere, and high-ranking members of NXIVM, an organization that was engaged in sex trafficking and forced labor. Additionally, Richard has overseen the ongoing prosecutions of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei and several subsidiaries on racketeering charges and Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng on fraud charges.

Previously, from 2000 to 2011, Richard served as an AUSA in the Eastern District of New York, including serving as Chief of the Criminal Division and Chief of the Long Island Criminal Division. While at the office, he received the New York City Bar Association’s Henry L. Stimson Medal in 2007 and the Eastern District Association’s 2009 Charles E. Rose Award. Prior to that, he served on active duty in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, where he held positions including Military Magistrate Judge, Prosecutor, Defense Counsel, and Contract Litigator. He also served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Richard received his B.A., cum laude, from Hofstra University and his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

Seth DuCharme is a veteran of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and returns to E.D.N.Y. after serving in senior positions at Main Justice. In addition to being Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, from March 2019 to December 2019, Seth served as a Counselor to the Attorney General. In those positions, he worked with the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General to supervise and coordinate the work of all of the Department’s components, including all 93 United States Attorney’s Offices. Additionally, he helped to coordinate national initiatives against transnational organized crime and violent gang elements and worked closely with the Department’s components on countering international terrorism and other national security threats.

“Seth has served the Department with distinction during his time at Main Justice,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “He is a talented and experienced prosecutor who manages with a steady hand. His experience in prosecuting violent crime, terrorism, and public corruption, will serve him well in his return to New York to lead the office. The Deputy Attorney General and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Prior to his work at Main Justice, Seth was the Chief of the Criminal Division for E.D.N.Y., where he supervised investigations and prosecutions by the office across a wide range of practice areas, including corporate and securities fraud, terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, international narcotics trafficking, civil rights violations, and violent and organized crime. He first joined E.D.N.Y. in March 2008 and served in the General Crimes, Violent Crimes and Terrorism, and National Security and Cybercrime Sections. He also served as the Office’s National Security Cyber Specialist and its representative on the Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council.

Seth is a 2003 graduate of Fordham University School of Law, where he was selected as a Stein Scholar and also as an editor on the Fordham Law Review. He graduated cum laude, Order of the Coif. Seth received his B.A. from Hamilton College in 1992, with Honors in English literature.

