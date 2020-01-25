Rodney S. Scott Selected as Border Patrol Chief

Rodney S. Scott has been selected as Chief, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP’s Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan said Chief Scott brings an exceptional depth and breadth of experience and knowledge about the border security mission and a commitment to service to the nation and the Border Patrol workforce.

Prior to his selection, Chief Scott led the men and women of San Diego Sector, one of the most diverse, complex, and challenging operational environments in the country, including 60 linear miles of border shared with Mexico and 931 miles of coastal border.

Morgan noted that San Diego Sector’s 2,200 agents demonstrated tremendous law enforcement results on Chief Scott’s watch during the previous fiscal year, including 58,000 apprehensions and the seizure of 9,000 pounds of illegal drugs.

Chief Scott entered on duty with USBP in 1992. His first assignment was at the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego, California. Chief Scott has served in various leadership positions within USBP and CBP. He previously served as Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector; Deputy Chief Patrol Agent at San Diego Sector; Patrol Agent in Charge at the Brown Field Station in San Diego Sector; Assistant Chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C.; and Director/Division Chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP Headquarters.

“Chief Scott is the absolute embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol’s “Honor First” motto” concluded Morgan, “and I am confident that under his leadership, the men and women of the Border Patrol will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced, and our borders will be secured.”

Chief Scott’s selection follows former USBP Chief Carla Provost’s decision to step down.

