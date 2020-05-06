SAIC Announces Leadership Changes in Defense Systems Group

Technology integrator Science Applications International Corp. has announced key leadership changes within the Defense Systems Group.

Josh Jackson will lead the Navy and Marine Corps Information Warfare Operation as its new senior vice president and operations manager, while Gabe Camarillo will lead the company’s Naval Sea and Air Systems Operations as senior vice president and operations manager.

Both will report directly to Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group. Camarillo joined SAIC in 2017 and most recently served as vice president of strategy for the Defense Systems Group. Prior to joining SAIC, he served over seven years in leadership roles in national security in the Defense Department, most recently as the assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force, manpower and reserve affairs. Read the rest of the story here.

