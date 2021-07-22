SAIC Appoints Allison Patrick as VP to Lead DHS Business

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that Allison Patrick has joined the company as vice president and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) account manager. In her new role, Patrick will be responsible for the successful execution of all programs within SAIC’s DHS account as well as the strategic direction and growth of the account to better and more broadly serve all components of DHS.

“Given her extensive experience in successful service delivery to federal government customers, SAIC is excited that Allison will serve as the leader of business with this very important customer,” said Bob Genter, president of SAIC Defense and Civilian Sector. “Her experience spans more than 20 years supporting the government through her work with several leading government IT companies, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise to assist DHS in achieving its essential mission.”

Prior to her new position at SAIC, Patrick most recently worked as the senior vice president of sales at Maximus, managing the centralized sales function for the company’s federal business group and promoting growth by leading the organization into new market segments. Prior to Maximus, she was managing director and strategic sales lead at Accenture Federal Services to lead growth of the company’s Safety & Citizen Services portfolio – including successful projects with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration.

Patrick holds a BA degree in Political Science/Policy Studies and a Master’s of Public Administration (MPA) from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

