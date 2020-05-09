bill evanina INSA conference (INSA photo)

Senate Approves Evanina for NCSC After Nearly Two-Year Hold

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved William Evanina, President Donald Trump’s nominee for a top counterintelligence position, after he was blocked for almost two years over a Republican request for documents related to the investigation of Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

The Senate voted 84 to 7 to approve Evanina as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

One of the senators who voted no, Democrat Ron Wyden, said he opposed Evanina because Evanina had not done enough to protect whistleblowers.

