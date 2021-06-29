U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia Christine Abizaid visits the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan on May 26, 2016. (Photo by Lt.j.g. Christopher Hanson/Resolute Support Headquarters)

Senate Confirms First Female Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center

The Senate has voted through the first confirmed female director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, officials announced Friday, giving the Biden administration another key player in the intensifying battle against enemies both foreign and domestic.

The confirmation of Christine S. Abizaid by a voice vote Thursday comes as the terrorist threat intensifies at home from domestic extremists and overseas as the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan has spurred the Taliban and al-Qaida affiliates to launch increasingly deadly attacks.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines praised Abizaid on Friday for her “leadership acumen, thoughtfulness, and an enterprising approach that will enable her to effectively steer the Intelligence Community’s work on these issues and lead the CT (counterterrorism) mission into the future.”

