The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department.

Monaco, approved by a vote of 98-2, will oversee a vast portfolio encompassing criminal and national security investigations, as well as all U.S. Attorney’s Offices across 94 districts.

The deputy attorney general position is also instrumental in developing criminal justice policies, from sentencing to clemency.

Read more at Reuters

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)