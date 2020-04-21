Sherman Leaving ODNI, Joining DoD as Next Deputy CIO

John Sherman, the chief information officer for the intelligence community, is leaving after two-and-a-half years, but he isn’t going far.

Sherman is joining the Defense Department to be its principal deputy CIO, replacing Essye Miller, who is retiring in June.

“It’s been an honor to work at ODNI and lead the efforts to modernize the IC information technology environment. All of our progress is a testament to the unified effort and team work of the CIOs across the community. Together with the IC CIO team we have set a strong foundation for the future,” Sherman said in a statement.

