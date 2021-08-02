Soraya Correa Thanks Colleagues, Promises Future Plans in Retirement Message

DHS Chief Procurement Officer Soraya Correa marked her Saturday departure by thanking “all my colleagues in government, industry, and academia for your kind words and good wishes on my retirement after 40+ years of federal service.”

“I’ve had an amazing career that started as a GS-4 Clerk Typist and ended as a member of the Senior Executive Service as the DHS Chief Procurement Officer,” Correa wrote on her LinkedIn page. “During my time in federal service I had many successes, received a number of awards, and experienced a few failures (or as I see it opportunities for learning). Of all the things I have accomplished what I am most proud of is receiving the love, respect, and admiration of my family, my friends and my colleagues because that’s what really matters!”

“Retirement is bittersweet – I’m excited about what lies ahead (and I do have plans), but I know how much I will miss federal service and working at DHS – being a part of this Department since its inception was an honor and a real privilege!” she added. “To my personal and work families as well as my colleagues across government, industry and academia I wish all of you continued success and good health, and I thank each of you for all you do!”

Correa, who steadily led Department of Homeland Security contracting through the uncertain telework transition from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is retiring at the end of this month, announced her retirement in a June 29 email to employees.

Correa worked collaboratively with many sectors including the nonprofit sector and HSToday’s owners, the Government Technology & Services Coalition. With her leadership, DHS embarked on numerous new initiatives to educate and enhance the procurement staff at the department including Reverse Industry Days, the Acquisition Innovations in Motion (AIiM) framework, and a general openness to share the goals and vision of the department with industry.

Correa oversaw nine heads of contracting activity and a 1,400-member procurement workforce, and her initiatives have included the Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL), which launched in 2015 and determines how innovative procurement techniques lower barriers for small and non-traditional businesses, encourage competition, shorten the time to award, and increase the likelihood of successful contract performance. She also grew and enhanced the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, Homeland Security Acquisition Institute, the Acquisition Professional Career Program, and the Strategic Sourcing Program Office during her tenure.

Before serving as CPO, she was head of contracting activity for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and associate director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Enterprise Services Directorate. Her career also includes leadership roles at Naval Sea Systems Command, General Services Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Correa was awarded the 2018 Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service and her recognition also includes the Secretary’s Award for Excellence.

