Space Control Veteran Rob Baker Joins System High as Vice President, Strategic Space Protection

System High Corporation has announced Mr. Rob Baker has rejoined the organization as Vice President, Strategic Space Protection. In this role, Mr. Baker is responsible for providing overarching protection services and solutions to Government and Commercial Space organizations. System High’s discreetly defined market segment for strategic space protection support encompasses policy development, compliance, training, and Proactive Protection (P2) offerings to help establish and sustain critical space acquisitions and operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob back to the System High family with his new role leading our efforts in strategic space protection,” said Chief Operating Officer Sarah Lord. “His decades of national security experience will continue to expand the invaluable impact System High is providing through critical and innovative assistance to our customers. Rob is a valuable part of our operations team and will ensure timely delivery of protection solutions for our nation’s most complex security situations.”

Mr. Baker has more than 35 years of national security experience, with more than 20 years in the United States Air Force which included providing program protection support to highly classified Space Control programs. Prior to rejoining System High in 2021, he was President and Owner of Rob Baker & Associates. During his previous nine years at System High, Mr. Baker served as Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Business Development Officer, and Vice President.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)