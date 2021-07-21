Steel Root Appoints Elias Pearson to Lead New Board of Directors

Steel Root, Inc., a cybersecurity services firm that specializes in compliance for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, announces the appointment of Elias Pearson as Chair of the company’s newly formed board of directors. Pearson brings years of growth strategy leadership to the position, with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as corporate governance.

Pearson is currently Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development at SmartBear Software, a leading provider of software quality tools backed by Vista Equity Partners and Francisco Partners. Previously, Pearson led software and services M&A at Philips Healthcare, and was part of the Corporate Strategy & Development team at Nuance Communications. He also served on the board of healthcare SaaS start-up Fibroblast until its acquisition by Cerner Corporation.

Said Steel Root Co-Founder and Managing Director, Scott Freedson, “Our appointment of Elias Pearson to chair our new board of directors signifies a major step in solidifying Steel Root’s position as the leading managed services provider for helping companies in the U.S. Defense Industrial Base prepare for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). We are thrilled to have someone with Elias’s corporate development experience and tech-focused strategic expertise taking on this important role.”

The Steel Root board of directors is formed as the result of a recent entity conversion and will lead the company during a time of regulatory changes affecting the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. Steel Root helps organizations implement and manage cybersecurity requirements and prepare for CMMC, a new initiative which requires DoD contractors to undergo a third-party assessment and certification process to measure the maturity of the contractor’s cybersecurity practices. CMMC will impact over 300,000 defense contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers and is expected to be a go / no-go requirement on all DoD contracts by FY 2026.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)