Steel Root Hires Pam Demetroulakos as New Director of IT Service Operations

Steel Root, a leading cybersecurity services firm that specializes in compliance for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, announces the hiring of Pam Demetroulakos as the company’s Director of IT Service Operations. Demetroulakos brings years of cybersecurity expertise, operational oversight, and process execution to her new role leading Steel Root’s service delivery team.

Demetroulakos’s responsibilities as Director of IT Service Operations will include building a team to accommodate the growing demand for Steel Root’s CMMC project services, incorporating customer feedback into the company’s service delivery process, and developing operational practices to scale the company’s cybersecurity and compliance offerings. With an estimated 300,000 companies affected by the DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program over the next five years, Demetroulakos will lead Steel Root’s efforts to meet market demand for cybersecurity and compliance services.

“Steel Root is committed to providing our clients with expert guidance and a level of service that surpasses expectations,” said Managing Partner, Scott Freedson. “We are confident that the hiring of Pam Demetroulakos will not only allow us to meet our goal of expanding our services capacity in the coming year, but will help us maintain that standard of excellence as we grow.”

Demetroulakos has a long history in governance, including board director and advisor roles at various companies and nonprofits, and currently serves on the Advisory Council for Sightline Security, an organization dedicated to bringing cybersecurity awareness and solutions to the nonprofit sector. Prior to joining Steel Root, Demetroulakos was Senior Director, Global Services at cybersecurity engineering company Acelium, Inc., and has also served as Director of Operations at uConnect Inc., and Business Team Specialist at Apple. Inc. Demetroulakos holds a BA in Computer Science from Saint Anselm College, as well as certificates from cybersecurity programs including MIT’s edX and Stanford University.

