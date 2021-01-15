Steven Bradbury Named as Acting Secretary of Transportation 

Following Elaine Chao’s resignation as Secretary of Transportation, Steven Bradbury has been named as the Department’s Acting Secretary and General Counsel.

“Our focus in the final days of the current Administration is to keep the Department under steady leadership and ensure an orderly transfer of power to the incoming team on January 20th,” said Bradbury. “While the past week in Washington has been fraught and tumultuous, it remains a distinct honor and privilege to work for the American people in this great Department, and I am deeply gratified to serve with you as part of our DOT family. Thank you for everything you do every day to advance the important mission of DOT!”

Bradbury also thanked Chao for her tremendous service to the Department and the Nation. “Under her strong leadership these past four years, supported by the tireless efforts and dedication of the men and women of DOT, we have accomplished much: We have advanced the safety of our nation’s transportation systems, helped pave the way for the future of mobility, strengthened America’s infrastructure, and provided effective assistance in response to the COVID public health emergency. All of us share in these accomplishments, and we wish Secretary Chao success and happiness in her future endeavors.”

Read the announcement at the Department of Transportation

