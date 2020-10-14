Steven M. D’Antuono Appointed as Assistant Director of the FBI Washington Field Office

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Steven M. D’Antuono as the assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office. Most recently, D’Antuono served as the special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office.

D’Antuono joined the FBI as a forensic accountant in 1996 and was assigned to the Providence Resident Agency in Rhode Island, under the Boston Field Office. He supported criminal investigations into financial crimes, public corruption, organized crime, drugs, and counterintelligence.

In 1998, D’Antuono was appointed a special agent. After graduating from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, he was assigned to the Washington Field Office to investigate white-collar crime and public corruption. He was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2004 and returned to the FBI Academy to teach white-collar crime courses. He transferred back to the Washington Field Office in 2008 to supervise a public corruption and government fraud squad.

D’Antuono was promoted to an assistant special agent in charge at the St. Louis Field Office in 2014, overseeing the Criminal and Administrative branches. In 2017, he was promoted to chief of the Financial Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigative Division. He oversaw all white-collar crime programs in the Bureau, including corporate securities and commodities fraud, economic crimes, financial institution fraud, money laundering, health care fraud, intellectual property, and forensic accountant programs.

In 2019, D’Antuono was named special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office.

Prior to joining the FBI, D’Antuono was a certified public accountant focused on auditing, forensic accounting, and taxation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Rhode Island.

