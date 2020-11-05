Susan Ferensic Named Special Agent in Charge of the Columbia Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Susan Ferensic as the special agent in charge of the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina. Most recently, Ms. Ferensic served as the chief of staff for the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services (CCRS) Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Ferensic began her career with the FBI examining digital evidence as a computer forensic examiner in the Laboratory Division in 1997. She was selected as a special agent in 2000 and upon graduation from the FBI Academy was assigned criminal and national security computer intrusion matters in the Washington Field Office.

In 2007, Ms. Ferensic was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters, serving as a program manager for criminal computer intrusion investigations. She transferred to the Albuquerque Field Office in New Mexico in 2009 to lead the cyber and technically trained agent squad. She also served as the supervisory special agent of Albuquerque’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Ms. Ferensic was promoted in 2014 to special assistant to the executive assistant director of the Science and Technology Branch at FBI Headquarters, advising the EAD on broad program management and administrative matters. In 2016, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch of the Sacramento Field Office in California.

She was named section chief of the Digital Forensics and Analytics Section in the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in 2018. In 2019, she was promoted to chief of staff of the CCRS Branch.

Ms. Ferensic earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Maryland. Prior to working at the FBI, she was a computer scientist at the Department of Defense.

Read more at FBI

