Terry Wade Named Executive Assistant Director of FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Special Agent Terry Wade as the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Wade will oversee all criminal and cyber investigations worldwide, as well as international operations, critical incident responses, and victims assistance.

Most recently, Mr. Wade was the assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division.

Mr. Wade joined the FBI as a special agent in 1996 and was assigned to the Helena Resident Agency in Montana, under the Salt Lake City Field Office. He later transferred to the Oklahoma City Field Office, working violent crime, drugs cases, and white-collar crime.

In 2001, Mr. Wade was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. In 2003, he was named supervisory special agent of the Flagstaff Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office.

Mr. Wade was promoted in 2007 to assistant special agent in charge of counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, and intelligence programs at the Albuquerque Field Office in New Mexico. He was also responsible for Albuquerque’s crisis management program and SWAT team. During his tenure as assistant special agent in charge of Albuquerque, Mr. Wade also served as the deputy on-scene commander in Baghdad from late 2008 until the spring of 2009.

Mr. Wade was promoted to section chief of the Employee Development and Selection Program in the Human Resources Division at FBI Headquarters in 2013. In 2014, he was named the special agent in charge of the Criminal Division of the Los Angeles Field Office.

In 2015, Mr. Wade returned to Albuquerque as the special agent in charge. He led the office for about three years before being named the assistant director of the Inspection Division at Headquarters in 2018. He was appointed assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division in 2019.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Wade was an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

