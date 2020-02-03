(NSA photo)

The National Security Agency’s General Counsel Is Leaving His Position

Glenn Gerstell, the National Security Agency’s general counsel, is leaving the agency, CyberScoop has learned.

“It was truly an honor to be able to serve this agency and play a part in keeping our nation safe. This has easily been the best job I have had,” Gerstell said in an email. “My earlier private sector legal career was fulfilling, but nothing compares to the satisfaction of public service, especially confronting some of the most critical challenges facing our country – terrorism, aggression by overseas authoritarian regimes and cyber maliciousness.”

