Thomas Monheim Named Acting IC Inspector General After Trump Sacks Atkinson

Thomas Monheim was named the Acting IC Inspector General after President Trump fired the intelligence community’s top watchdog, Michael Atkinson, late Friday.

“Monheim is a career intelligence professional and retired Colonel from the U.S. Air Force Reserves who has served our nation in a wide variety of roles throughout his distinguished career,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence tweeted.

Monheim previously served as the General Counsel of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

Monheim’s prior civilian service includes being Deputy General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Senior Legal Counsel at the National Counterterrorism Center, Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice, and Associate Counsel to the President at the White House.

Monheim retired as a Colonel from the US Air Force Reserves. His prior military service includes time as a prosecutor, defense counsel, military judge, Deputy General Counsel of the White House Military Office, and Senior Individual Mobilization Augmentee. He was mobilized for 9 months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was mobilized again for 9 months with a Joint Special Operations Task Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Monheim’s awards include the Presidential Meritorious Executive Award, the Director of National Intelligence Exceptional Service Award, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star. Mr. Monheim is graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California School of Law, and National War College.

Atkinson handled the IC whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. “I thought he did a terrible job. Absolutely terrible,” Trump told reporters Saturday.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said in a Saturday statement that “inspectors general play a critical role in protecting against fraud, waste, abuse and misconduct, and their work helps ensure the government efficiently serves the people.”

“And they often serve as an outlet to whistleblowers who shine a light to problems in government. They help drain the swamp, so any removal demands an explanation. Congress has been crystal clear that written reasons must be given when IGs are removed for a lack of confidence. More details are needed from the administration,” Grassley said.

