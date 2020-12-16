Tony Pham, Interim Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to Step Down

Tony Pham will be stepping down as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the end of the year.

Less than five months into his position, Pham says he will be resigning as the head of the agency to be with his family. A former Vietnamese refugee, he said last week he was “grateful for the Trump administration” to have had his position.

“Leading a law enforcement agency with such a committed workforce has been the honor of a lifetime,” Pham said in a statement. “I will continue to be that tireless advocate for the hard working men and women at ICE. However, at the end of the year, I will be returning home to Richmond, VA to be closer to my family.”

