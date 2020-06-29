Top Federal IT Official Stepping Down in July

The White House announced Thursday that the Trump administration’s top IT official, Suzette Kent, will step down from her position in July.

Kent, who was appointed Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) by President Trump in early 2018, announced her departure during a team meeting on Thursday. The position heads the Office of E-Government and Information Technology, part of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In the position, Kent was responsible for developing guidance on the use of internet-connected technology, along with streamlining digital interaction between the federal government and U.S. citizens and businesses, as well as overseeing some cybersecurity initiatives.

Read more at The Hill

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)