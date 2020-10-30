Trent J. Benishek Appointed GSA General Counsel

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the appointment of Trent J. Benishek as general counsel. Benishek will oversee the agency’s Office of General Counsel, which consists of 137 attorneys nationwide, and serve as the chief legal advisor to the GSA administrator.

Prior to joining GSA, Benishek served in the Office of White House Counsel as special assistant to the president and associate counsel to the president. In that role, he supervised oversight matters involving eight federal agencies and, among other duties, managed matters involving the Federal Advisory Committee Act, Ethics in Government Act, Federal Tort Claims Act, and Freedom of Information Act. Benishek previously worked as an attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington, D.C. for eight years.

“I am thrilled Trent has joined GSA as our general counsel, as his experience and leadership bring great value to our agency,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. “Trent’s legal expertise will further GSA’s role as a leader in procurement, real estate, and technology services for the entire federal government.”

As general counsel, Benishek will provide legal advice and representation to GSA officials, while ensuring implementation of GSA’s statutory responsibilities. Benishek will also serve as the Designated Agency Ethics Official (DAEO), advise in the formulation and promulgation of GSA policies and regulations, oversee the agency’s litigation, and provide overall direction to the Office of General Counsel.

A native of Wisconsin, Benishek holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a Juris Doctor from the William & Mary School of Law.



