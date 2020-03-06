(Official White House Photo by Evan Walker)

Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows His New Chief of Staff

Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump on Friday made a major staff overhaul, announcing that Rep. Mark Meadows will be replacing Mick Mulvaney as his chief of staff.

Trump announced the surprise reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

“I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” he wrote, thanking Mulvaney — who never shook his “acting” title — “for having served the Administration so well.”

