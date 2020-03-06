Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows His New Chief of Staff

Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump on Friday made a major staff overhaul, announcing that Rep. Mark Meadows will be replacing Mick Mulvaney as his chief of staff.

Trump announced the surprise reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

“I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” he wrote, thanking Mulvaney — who never shook his “acting” title — “for having served the Administration so well.”

Read more at the Associated Press

