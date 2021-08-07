TSA Announces New Members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David P. Pekoske announced 33 members to serve on the Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC), which provides recommendations for improving aviation security. The ASAC was initially established in 1989 following the destruction of Pan American World Airways Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland by a terrorist bomb.

“Recruiting and retaining key thought leaders in aviation security is critical to the creation of a thoughtful, productive ASAC,” said Administrator Pekoske. “I am confident that this group of stakeholders will foster fruitful discussions that beget creative solutions and will enhance transportation security around the world.”

The ASAC, a statutory committee under P.L. 113-238, enhances TSA’s security posture through consultation with key partners on aviation security matters, including the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, rulemaking and security directives pertaining to aviation security. There is a statutory limit of 34 committee members from 19 membership categories. The standard appointment term is 2 years. However, to ensure continuity and consistency, the committee members are appointed on staggered terms, meaning approximately one-half of the committee’s membership terms will expire in alternating years.

The following members will represent the 19 mandated membership categories on the committee:

Air Carriers

Paul Doell, National Air Carrier Association

Randy Harrison, Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Craig Lowe, Airlines for America

Nobuyo Reinsch, Regional Airline Association

Matthew Vaughan, International Air Transport Association

All-Cargo Air Transportation

Steve Alterman, Cargo Airlines Association*

Gary Wade, Atlas Air

Indirect Air Carriers

Brandon Fried, Airforwarders Association*

Labor Organizations Representing Air Carrier Employees

Bill Cason, Coalition of Airline Pilots Association*

Wolfgang Koch, Air Line Pilots Association*

Justin Madden, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association

Christopher Witkowski, Association of Flight Attendants – CWA*

Labor Organizations Representing Transportation Security Officers

David Borer, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO*

Labor Organizations Representing Employees of Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors

Brendan Danaher, Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO

Aircraft Manufacturers

Jens Hennig, General Aviation Manufacturers Association*

Airport Operators

Christopher Bidwell, Airports Council International – North America*

Colleen Chamberlain, American Association of Airport Executives*

Michele Freadman, Industry Subject Matter Expert

Cedric Johnson, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

General Aviation

Steve Brown, National Business Aviation Association**

Joe Dalton, National Air Transport Association – Compliance Services

Privacy Organizations

Eric Lipp, Open Doors Organization

Travel Industry

William Brown, U.S. Travel Association**

Airport-Based Businesses

John McGraw, National Air Transportation Association*

Airport Authorities and Businesses that Conduct Security Operations at Airports

Bobby Weitzel, Airline Service Providers Association**

Aeronautical Repair Stations

Christian Klein, Aeronautical Repair Station Association

Passenger Advocacy Groups

Elaine Dezenski, Blank Slate Technology

Aviation Security Technology Industry

Alexander Rodriguez, DP DHL – Americas

Victims of Terrorist Acts Against Aviation

Stephanie Bernstein, Victims of Pan Am Flight 103**

Matthew Ziemkiewicz, National Air Disaster Foundation

Law Enforcement and Security Experts

Jason Wallis, Port of Portland Police Department

Jason Byers, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police

Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors

TJ Schulz, Airport Consultants Council*

An asterisk (*) next to a name indicates ASAC member reappointment.

Two asterisks (**) next to a name indicates new member appointment.

