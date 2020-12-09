Two New Appointments Made to the Defense Policy Board

Today, the Department of Defense announces that it intends to appoint Hudson Institute China policy expert Michael Pillsbury to serve as the Chair of the Defense Policy Board, and former National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty as a member.

The DPB provides independent, informed advice concerning matters of defense policy and focuses on issues central to strategic DoD planning as well as policy implications of force modernization. Each member is appointed based on his or her professional experience.

“The Department of Defense is proud to announce its intent to appoint Mr. Pillsbury and Ms. Gordon-Hagerty to the Defense Policy Board,” said Dave Vasquez, a Department of Defense spokesman. “We have every confidence the DPB and the Department will be well served by the decades of national security experience each of these individuals bring to the Board. We greatly look forward to their service to the Department.”

The Defense Policy Board was established to provide the Secretary of Defense and the Deputy Secretary of Defense, independent, informed advice and opinions concerning matters of defense policy through the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (USD(P)).

