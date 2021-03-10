Two Six Technologies Appoints Mike Daniels, Tiffanny Gates, Charles W. Hooper, and J. Michael McConnell to Board of Directors

Two Six Technologies, a high-growth, technology-focused provider to the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and other U.S. national security customers, announced that it has appointed four individuals to its Board of Directors, including two proven government leaders and two highly accomplished executives focused on technology and innovation. With deep experience across government, intelligence, cybersecurity and related business sectors, the addition of these directors bolsters Two Six Technologies’ ability to develop technology solutions to solve the most complex and important missions of its national security customers.

The new Two Six Technologies board members include:

Mike Daniels, former Chairman of the Board, Two Six Labs; former Chairman and CEO of Network Solutions

Tiffanny Gates, President and CEO of Novetta

Charles W. “Hoop” Hooper, Lt. General, U.S. Army (retired); Senior Counselor, The Cohen Group

J. Michael McConnell, Vice Admiral, U.S. Navy (retired); former Director of the National Security Agency and former Director of National Intelligence

“We could not be more honored to add Mike Daniels, Tiffanny Gates, General Hooper and Admiral McConnell to our board, given their long-standing reputations, expertise, backgrounds, and commitment to our company’s mission,” said Larry Prior, Chairman of the Board, Two Six Technologies. “Not only does Two Six Technologies have the backing of The Carlyle Group, but now the addition of four more outstanding board members, whose wisdom and abilities we will lean on to help drive our strategic vision.”

Mike Daniels, a globally recognized business entrepreneur, technology industry leader and investor, has created more than $50 billion in shareholder returns in high-growth technology companies over the past 35 years. He most recently served as Chairman of the Board of Two Six Labs and was instrumental in the merger between Two Six Labs and IST Research to form Two Six Technologies. His purchase of Network Solutions for $4.7 million in 1995 and subsequent sale of the company for $19.3 billion in 2000 remains on record as one of the greatest returns on any investment in a 5-year period from purchase to sale and included one of the largest internet offerings of all time. Daniels has served on the boards of 23 public, private, and non-profit companies.

Tiffanny Gates is President and CEO of Novetta, a leading advanced technology analytics company headquartered in McLean, VA. Since her appointment as CEO in 2017, she has grown both Novetta’ s revenues and employee base by more than 80%. Prior to Novetta, Gates held executive positions with Blackbird Technologies, ManTech International and her own firm, Emerging Technologies Group, which was acquired in 2008. Earlier in her career, Gates was a consultant to the National Security/Information Assurance Team for the Commander, Naval Security Group, worked with the National Security Agency as a technical analyst specializing in counterintelligence threats, and served in the U.S. Navy as a Cryptologic Officer.

Charles W. “Hoop” Hooper is considered one of the nation’s foremost experts on global military technology. A former Lieutenant General who retired after 41 years of service in the U.S. Army, and current Senior Counselor with The Cohen Group in Washington, D.C., Hooper’s expertise in strategy and partnership development, disciplined leadership, and operations is complemented by decades of cross-cultural experience and global insight development. An expert in China’s military, defense industries, foreign policy, U.S.-China military relations and Asia-Pacific security issues, Hooper advises companies on how to successfully navigate China’s complex business and technology landscape.

J. Michael McConnell, Vice Admiral, USN, Ret., is the executive director of Cyber Florida. Within his 50-year career focused on international and foreign intelligence, McConnell has amassed an unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience acquired in both the public and private sectors. His 29 years as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer included assignments that impacted national security, including Operation Desert Storm and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. He served as Director of the National Security Agency, and Director of National Intelligence under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and, more recently, as Vice Chairman of Booz Allen Hamilton.

Two Six Technologies, formally announced on February 1, was created through the combination of Two Six Labs and IST Research via acquisitions by global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG). The combined enterprise offers a family of operationally deployed products (Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, 8Wire™ and others), a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $400 million of combined contract ceiling, deep integration with the federal research and development community, and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

“I join Larry Prior and the entire Two Six Technologies team in welcoming Mike Daniels, Tiffanny Gates, General Hooper and Admiral McConnell,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Their combined depth and breadth of experience is second to none and will accelerate our ability to provide the most advanced technology solutions to our customers. We eagerly anticipate their contributions and impact.”

