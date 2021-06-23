U.S. Air Force General Joins Easy Aerial as VP of DoD Programs

Easy Aerial, a provider of autonomous drone-in-a-box based inspection, monitoring, and surveillance solutions, today announced the appointment of former US Air Force Brigadier General and pilot Steven J. Arquiette as Vice President of Department of Defense (DoD) Programs.

Effective immediately, Arquiette will oversee all Easy Aerial DoD initiatives, including current US Air Force, US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy, and Special Operations Command programs. Arquiette’s appointment coincides with the company’s rapid growth and increasing global demand for its innovative tethered and free-flight drone-in-a-box technologies.

“When Easy Aerial Founders Ido Gur and Ivan Stamatovski first approached me with their vision, I was immediately impressed with their dedication and drive to develop market-leading solutions to protect and save the lives of our servicemen and women,” said Arquiette. “The company’s systems have already proven themselves as a force multiplier performing a range of missions for our armed services communities worldwide.”

“We thank Ret. Brigadier General Arquiette for his impressive three decades of honorable military service. Not only is he a decorated veteran and natural leader experienced in commanding large military organizations, but Steve has also proven himself as a successful executive in the private and non-profit sectors,” said Ido Gur, o-founder and CEO of Easy Aerial. “His reputation within the DoD and the US Air Force as a top performer is exemplary and demonstrates Easy Aerial’s commitment towards hiring veterans that share our vision to provide best in class autonomous solutions for protecting our armed forces.”

Arquiette has over 34 years of senior management experience in the military, non-profit and private sectors. As an Air Force Command Pilot and instructor, he has logged over 3500 flight hours in a range of aircraft, including the KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-10 Extender, C-5 Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster, and Gulfstream III & V. Arquiette also holds an FAA Airline Transport Pilot license with multi-engine certification.

His long and distinguished career in the service of his country includes the following roles and titles:

Inspector General, Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Ill.

Deputy Director of Operations, (J3), Operations Team Two, National Military Command Center, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

Chief, Distribution Division, and Deputy Director for Operational Logistics, Logistics Directorate (J4), Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

Commander, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, Calif.

Vice Commander, 62nd Airlift Wing, McChord AFB, Wash.

Commander, 362nd Air Expeditionary Group, Rhein-Main Air Base, Germany

Director of Staff, 62nd Airlift Wing, McChord AFB, Wash.

Commander, 99th Airlift Squadron, Andrews AFB, Md.

Chief of Mobility, Trainer and Special Operations Forces Programs, Secretary of the Air Force Office of Legislative Liaison, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

Assistant Operations Officer, Flight Commander and C-17 pilot, 14th Airlift Squadron, Charleston AFB, S.C.

Mobility Operations Inspector, Office of the Inspector General, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Ill.

Operations Director, Tanker Airlift Control Center, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Ill.

KC-10A Instructor Pilot and Group Executive Officer, Barksdale AFB, La.

KC-135A Standardization and Evaluation pilot, 7th Air Refueling Squadron, Carswell AFB, Texas

Arquiette’s roles in the private sector include serving as COO and Board of Directors of IBC Biofuels, a waste-to-biofuels development company, and as President of The American Association of Individual Investors Washington DC, an independent, non-profit corporation assisting individuals in managing their assets through education, information and research.

Arquiette is the recipient of nineteen significant awards and decorations, including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal awarded for exceptionally meritorious service to the United States while serving in a duty or position of great responsibility. In addition, he holds a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Studies from the Air War College, a Master of Arts in Military Operational Art from the Air Command and Staff College, a Master of Arts in Business Administration and Management from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Hawaii, Honolulu.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)