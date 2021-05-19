U.S. Coast Guard Academy Names Provost and Chief Academic Officer

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy announced today that Amy K. Donahue, Ph.D., has been named the Academy’s first Provost. In this position, Donahue will serve as the Chief Academic Officer and principal adviser to the Superintendent in all matters relating to the academic program and faculty.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Donahue to the Coast Guard Academy as the Provost and Chief Academic Officer after an extensive search,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, superintendent of the Coast Guard Academy. “Dr. Donahue brings a wealth of leadership and academic experience to the team and we look forward to her leading the faculty and our academic program as we develop the future officers of our Service.”

Donahue served as an Army officer immediately following graduation from Princeton University, commanding Army soldiers and personnel as the officer-in-charge of a forward surgical team that trained, staffed, and equipped a medical team for global deployment.

Her previous public service also includes a temporary appointment to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) where she identified opportunities to deploy NASA’s technology to support the efforts of other federal agencies.

Donahue has also served on numerous task forces for organizations as varied as the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Mining Association. She has served as a technical advisor to the Department of Homeland Security on an array of projects helping to meet the technological needs of emergency responders.

Her academic experience includes serving as a professor of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut and UConn’s Vice Provost for Academic Operations at the University of Connecticut. Donahue was also the inaugural director of the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute as Louisiana State University.

She is a graduate of Princeton University (B.A.) and Syracuse University (M.P.A, Ph.D.). Donahue has been recognized as a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and has three NASA Exceptional Public Service Medals. Her military decorations include the Army Meritorious Service Medal and three Army Commendation Medals.

Founded in 1876, the Coast Guard Academy is one of the smallest of the five U.S. service academies and ranked among the nation’s most prestigious and selective institutions of higher learning. For more information, visit www.uscga.edu.

