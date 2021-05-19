USCG’s Mayte Medina elected as International Maritime Organization’s Maritime Safety Committee Committee Chair

Mayte Medina of the U.S. Coast Guard was unanimously elected as the Committee Chair during the first day the 103rd session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) on May 5th, 2021.

As the senior technical body within the IMO, the MSC is responsible for all issues related to the protection of life and property at sea. Under Ms. Medina’s leadership and guidance, a number of significant issues were considered and positively advanced during this session, including impacts of COVID-19 on shipping, autonomous ships, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and fuel oil safety.

Ms. Medina is the first woman to chair the IMO’s highest technical body. A graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, she has been with the U.S. Coast Guard since 1997, and is currently Chief of the Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC. Ms. Medina is an internationally recognized expert on mariner training and certification and previously served as the Chair of the IMO’s Human Training and Watch-keeping Sub-committee. In addition, she has been involved in the development of many other domestic and international maritime safety, security, and environmental protection standards. Well known and highly respected worldwide, her election is well-deserved and highly commended.

