UVeye Names Michael Bush Fleet Sales Director for the United States

Michael Bush has been named U.S. fleet sales director for UVeye, a supplier of high-speed vehicle inspection systems for the transportation industry with offices in Ohio and New Jersey.

Bush had been a senior sales executive with National Risk Management Services focused on the transportation sector. He previously was a corporate development and planning manager at Eaton Corporation. He will be based in Mentor, Ohio, a Cleveland-area suburb.

“Major fleets, especially those with a growing number of ‘last mile’ delivery vehicles, can achieve significant cost savings, additional uptime and improved safety compliance with the new high-speed vehicle inspection systems developed by UVeye,” Amir Hever, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said. “The addition of an executive with Bush’s experience in logistics and transportation definitely will help accelerate our growth in North America.”

Founded in 2016, UVeye offers automated vehicle-inspection systems based on advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for both the automotive and homeland security industries. UVeye systems are increasing the speed and quality of inspection processes on assembly lines, as well as at new- and used-car dealerships, used-car auction houses and major vehicle fleets, as well as at security checkpoints around the world.

UVeye currently has facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including offices in Israel, Japan, Germany and the United States. The company has raised more than $90 million and formed strategic partnerships with numerous dealership groups, used- car auctions and vehicle fleets. CarMax, W.R. Berkley Corporation and F.I.T. Ventures were among the participants in UVeye’s recent Series C funding round. CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., joined a UVeye group of investors that already had included Volvo Cars, Hyundai Motors and Toyota Tsusho.

A Cleveland native, Bush holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, and a master’s degree in business administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He lives in Cleveland.

