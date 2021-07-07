VPD Government Solutions Announces Tony Brooks as President

VPD Government Solutions, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, has announced that Tony Brooks has been named as President. VPD Founder Jeffrey Voigt will continue as CEO. Mr. Brooks’ new role will commence immediately.

Brooks has more than 20 years of experience in management consulting and project management in both the commercial and federal sectors, most recently as Vice President of Strategy for VPD. Prior to that, Brooks served in a variety of leadership positions across Govcon with a focus on client delivery across Homeland Security, Energy and Health and Human Services.

“As I shift my focus to oversight, I am thrilled to hand over the reins to such an incredibly talented, likeminded, and stalwart leader,” said Jeffrey Voigt, VPD Founder and transitioning President. “Tony shares my dedication to a high-performing, positive company culture that specializes in outstanding service delivery; and he has the experience and understanding to take VPD to the next level.”

“I am honored to be asked to take on this role,” said Tony Brooks. “I look forward to working with VPD’s exceptional leadership team to build on the company’s focus on client success, inclusivity and diversity in our workforce and thoughtful, strategic growth.”

Brooks is a seasoned management consulting senior executive and business strategist with a focus on the intersection of delivery operations and corporate development. He is the recipient of numerous professional awards including: the Department of Energy Chief Financial Officer Group Award for Financial Management Excellence, the Secretary of Energy’s Appreciation Award, the Department of Energy Chief Financial Officer Award for Superior Job Performance, and Recognition of Service to Country from the Secretary of Energy. Brooks received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Hampden-Sydney College.

