White House Announces Acting Agency Heads

Today, President Joe Biden announced the acting agency leadership across the administration to assist in the next phase of the transition of government. These individuals, nearly all of whom are career civil servants, will temporarily lead federal agencies while Cabinet nominees continue moving through the confirmation process.
Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen
Department of Defense, David Norquist
Department of Energy, David Huizenga
Department of Health and Human Services, Norris Cochran
Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske
Department of Justice, Monty Wilkinson
Department of Labor, Al Stewart
Department of State, Dan Smith
Department of Treasury, Andy Baukol
Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Lora Shiao
General Services Administration, Katy Kale
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Steve Jurczyk
National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Eilers
National Endowment for the Humanities, Adam Wolfson
Office of Management and Budget, Rob Fairweather
Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle
Office of Personnel Management, Kathy McGettigan
Small Business Administration, Tami Perriello
Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul
U.S. Agency for International Development, Gloria Steele
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Dev Jagadesan
U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Rich Mills
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Maria Pagan
