FBI photo

Wray Appoints Larissa Knapp as Assistant Director of the Security Division at FBI HQ

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Larissa L. Knapp as the assistant director of the Security Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. She most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division at the Washington Field Office.

Knapp entered on duty with the FBI as a special agent in 1997. She was assigned to the New York Field Office, where she worked criminal computer intrusion and intellectual property matters. She transferred to the St. Thomas Resident Agency of the San Juan Field Office in 2003 and worked mostly counterterrorism cases.

From 2006 through 2017, Knapp worked in leadership positions at the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, FBI Headquarters, and the Washington Field Office. Among her positions, she served as the chief of the Counterterrorism Internet Operations Section and as a deputy assistant director in the Directorate of Intelligence at FBI Headquarters.

