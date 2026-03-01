PERSPECTIVE: Operation Epic Fury Ends Negotiating Deadlock, Targets Iran’s 47-Year “Death to America” Campaign

The transition from a “Talks Track” to a “Strike Track” regarding Iranian nuclear capabilities and the regime’s grip on power is now a kinetic reality. At approximately 1:15 AM Eastern on Saturday, the decades-long precarious holding pattern of nuclear diplomacy ended between the United States and Islamic Republic of Iran. Operation Epic Fury (U.S.) and Operation Roaring Lion (Israel) commenced, marking a paradigm shift in the geopolitical constellations of global security and trade. This is no longer a diplomatic deadlock; it is a coordinated, large-scale campaign designed to dismantle the Islamic Republic’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

President Trump’s announcement yesterday morning of major combat operations represents the most significant culmination of a foreign policy model defined by unilateral American force projection and the willingness to act decisively without the constraints of protracted multilateral negotiations. This is not a limited, symbolic engagement; it is a systematic deconstruction of the pillars supporting the revolutionary regime.

The Initial Salvos: Strategic Decapitation and Asymmetric Allied Innovation

The opening waves of Operation Epic Fury were intelligence-driven, precision-engineered strikes to paralyze the regime’s command-and-control while gutting its strategic depth. According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) briefings and reports from the ground:

High-precision munitions targeted the Supreme Leader’s compound in downtown Tehran, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), and the Iranian Ministry of Defence. The Nuclear Heart: Coordinated day one strikes hit the Nuclear Technology and Research Center in Isfahan and the Parchin military complex.

Crucially, early reports from Israeli security officials confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed when precision strikes destroyed his residence. Furthermore, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and IRGC Ground Forces Commander Mohammad Pakpour were among the initial casualties, signaling a near-total collapse of the senior-most Islamic Republic command hierarchy.

A defining feature of this campaign is CENTCOM’s Task Force Scorpion Strike first-ever deployment of “one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran’s Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution.”

This represents a leap in tactical evolution: the first large-scale American combat use of low-cost, massed autonomous systems to saturate and blind sophisticated air defenses. By utilizing these systems – Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System, or LUCAS drones – the U.S. is achieving a new level of kinetic efficiency to degrade a state-level adversary without the massive logistical tail of traditional “forever wars.” This approach applies 20 years of operational counterterrorism lessons (Title 50 of the U.S. Code that governs war and national defense) to state-level hybrid warfare with maximum strategic impact.

Starlink’s OSINT Collection Power and Pursuit of “Big Data” Truth

A pivotal, but often understated, precursor element of this Epic Fury campaign has been the role of roughly 50,000 Starlink terminals smuggled into Iran, many of which remain active despite the regime’s 2025 laws criminalizing Starlink possession as “espionage for Israel.” Information and video flowing out of Iran via this network became a vital “last link” to the outside world for Iran’s struggling domestic opposition.

Additionally, the decentralized, un-censorable data pipes of those Starlink terminals effectively shattered the regime’s attempted “internet blackout,” by enabling unprecedented open source intelligence (OSINT) flow. During the initial strikes of the past weekend, it was reported that Iranian citizens used some of these same terminals to upload real-time geolocated footage of IRGC movements and supported battle damage assessments.

This emerging “Big Data” truth – available only through unfettered internet access within a closed society – allowed military planners to maintain a level of transparency that enhanced combat efficiency while significantly minimizing civilian casualties.

Looking forward, CENTCOM planners and senior foreign policy officials may be able to have an unprecedented view of the battlefield in real time through the eyes of the population. That set of “directed telescopes” for the American coalition may also help preserve the organic Iranian societal fabric necessary for a successful popular uprising from within the borders of Iran.

Iran’s Retaliation Risk: Missiles, Drones, Terrorism, and a Lesson in IRGC Offensive Cyber Attacks from Albania

Outside of the nuclear fears we hear about on every media network, the regime’s ability to strike back against U.S. interests remains a significant concern much more broadly.

The risk of terrorism to the U.S. and its allies has almost incontrovertibly reached a historic peak. We are already seeing immediate Iranian regional kinetic retaliation in Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The IRGC’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and its illicit global financial networks, which the Treasury targeted extensively throughout 2025, are now likely to pivot into “last-ditch” asymmetric attack vectors. The threat is not just physical; the IRGC will likely leverage AI-driven tools to scale attacks against financial systems and power grids. A February 2026 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlighted the ongoing risk of Iranian terrorist financing, which will likely accelerate as the regime’s traditional command structures face costs imposed by air and naval strikes.

To understand the current threats to our own U.S. homeland and that of our allies, we must look at Iran’s history of asymmetric aggression through the cyber domain. For me, I am specifically mindful of the 2022 and 2024 Iranian operations against Albania, where I had the great privilege to support that nation’s national cyber resilience reform in Tirana a few years ago.

In July 2022, Iranian state actors – under the front “HomeLand Justice” launched destructive cyberattacks that crippled the Albanian government’s digital infrastructure. This was a watershed moment: it led Albania to become the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally to sever diplomatic ties with Iran, and it was solely due to a cyberattack.

In their attacks on Albania, IRGC used a “ransomware-first, wiper-second” tactic, gaining access 14 months prior to execution. The same IRGC fingerprints likely still exist in allied critical informational technology infrastructure today.

These past cyber operations teach us that Iran views the digital domain as a primary domain for its state-level sabotage. As Operation Epic Fury unfolds, we must assume that “HomeLand Justice” and similar MOIS-linked groups have already pre-positioned “sleeper” malware within Western critical infrastructure, and we are well advised to learn from Albania’s experience.

A New Strategic Aim

The strategic objective appears to have shifted from stopping a nuclear-armed Iran toward supporting full-scale regime change from within the nation itself. By targeting the IRGC’s command structure, the U.S. and its allies are working to create the vacuum necessary for the Iranian people to act against their totalitarian oppressors.

For American multinational interests, this shift to an allied, kinetic “Strike Track” clearly brings an immediate war risk premium along with dangers to oil price stability and global trade through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the high-payoff strategic goal is clear: a strategic decapitation that would ensure the Islamic Republic’s 47-year campaign of “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and foment of regional instability in the Middle East finally meets its end.