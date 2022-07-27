Technologically Speaking host Dee Saini is joined by Byung Hee Kim who shares how her time in the military prepared her for her current role as S&T’s Response and Defeat Operations Support (REDOPS) program manager. Tune in to this episode as Byung Hee takes us back to her childhood in South Korea and shares both the journey that led her to work on counter-IED (improvised explosive device) efforts for the U.S. Marine Corps and for our nation’s bomb squads through her work at S&T. While we shine a spotlight on Byung Hee, she does the same for the unsung heroes of emergency response and ingenuity.

Listen to the podcast here.