As we look back today on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are honored to have Chief Joseph Pfeifer join us for this special podcast. Chief Pfeifer was the first FDNY chief on the scene as the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Chief Pfeifer retired from FDNY in 2018 as the Chief of Counterterrorism and Emergency Preparedness. Listen as Chief Pfeifer outlines lessons learned these past 20 years, how we’ve built and improved our preparedness and what the fire service should do moving forward.

Chief Pfeifer is also sharing his account of the horrid events that took place on that day in a new book, Ordinary Heros: A Memoir of 9/11, which is available now.

Listen to 9/11 Never Forget Lessons Learned here.